Here's How To Unlock The Popular Butterflies Lens On Snapchat

Snapchat has become synonymous with smartphone selfie filters and lenses, despite some privacy missteps, and there are a whole lot (both official and user-created) to choose from. Butterfly lenses are particularly popular, but you won't be able to use them right out of the gate. If you're new to Snapchat or simply haven't added one of these lenses to your repertoire, you'll have to add them manually because they aren't part of the default assortment.

Which butterflies lens to unlock is another matter entirely as the app is swarmed with Snapchat's own lenses and a handful of unofficial user butterfly lenses. You could activate the Summer Butterflies lens if you want to fill the screen, or use the Butterflies on Face lens for something a bit more focused. Or you could enable them all and figure out which one you want to use depending on the photo you plan to take.

Manually adding a lens, whether you have a particular one in mind or just want to browse, is pretty easy so long as you know what to do. Then, once you've added the lenses you want, you're free to use them whenever you take a photo with the Snapchat app from that point on.