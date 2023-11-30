GoPro Hero 11 Vs 12: What Are The Big Differences?

In terms of general video quality, the GoPro Hero 11 and 12 are more or less the same, with both being capable of 5.3k 60fps capture. Both devices feature three built-in microphones with additional support for external wired audio devices.

However, there are a few decisive differences in how the 11 and 12 capture video and audio. For instance, while both devices can capture footage at 16:9, 4:3, and 8:7 aspect ratios, only the Hero 12 has 9:16 support, which is better optimized for capturing video for social media platforms. Additionally, while both devices have HDR support for photos, only the 12 can capture full video with HDR. As for the audio features, the Hero 12 supports Bluetooth wireless external audio, while the 11 can only go wired.

The only particular edge that the Hero 11 has over the 12 is its built-in GPS, which can be synced to external apps. For example, if you were using your Hero 11 to collect telemetry data, that's not something that the 12 can handle.

The Hero 12 costs $399, while the 11 costs $349. That's $50 extra for HDR video, 9:16 capture, and wireless audio sync. Whether or not that's a worthwhile investment depends on what you need your GoPro for; if you specifically need quality footage for a social platform like TikTok, you might want to invest in a Hero 12. Otherwise, the Hero 11 is probably fine.