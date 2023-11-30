GoPro Hero 11 Vs 12: What Are The Big Differences?
The GoPro Hero 11 and 12 models were released almost exactly a year apart from each other, with the 11 released in 2022 and the 12 released in 2023. Technology moves so fast these days that it can be difficult to determine how much a device can change in a single new iteration, at least at a glance. While you'd hope an upgraded version would bring a bevy of new and beneficial features, for some devices, a new version isn't much more than a justification to charge more money for effectively the same thing.
Indeed, there are definitely more similarities than differences between the GoPro Hero 11 and Hero 12, which can make the extra $50 on the 12's price tag a bit unappealing. But is that all there is to it? While both models are extremely similar, a few key differences under the proverbial hood could be deciding factors for a purchase depending on what you plan to use it for.
Differences and similarities
In terms of general video quality, the GoPro Hero 11 and 12 are more or less the same, with both being capable of 5.3k 60fps capture. Both devices feature three built-in microphones with additional support for external wired audio devices.
However, there are a few decisive differences in how the 11 and 12 capture video and audio. For instance, while both devices can capture footage at 16:9, 4:3, and 8:7 aspect ratios, only the Hero 12 has 9:16 support, which is better optimized for capturing video for social media platforms. Additionally, while both devices have HDR support for photos, only the 12 can capture full video with HDR. As for the audio features, the Hero 12 supports Bluetooth wireless external audio, while the 11 can only go wired.
The only particular edge that the Hero 11 has over the 12 is its built-in GPS, which can be synced to external apps. For example, if you were using your Hero 11 to collect telemetry data, that's not something that the 12 can handle.
The Hero 12 costs $399, while the 11 costs $349. That's $50 extra for HDR video, 9:16 capture, and wireless audio sync. Whether or not that's a worthwhile investment depends on what you need your GoPro for; if you specifically need quality footage for a social platform like TikTok, you might want to invest in a Hero 12. Otherwise, the Hero 11 is probably fine.