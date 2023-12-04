The Feature That'll Stop Your iPhone From Getting Bogged Down By Verification Codes

Many apps and websites require you to enter a verification code to log in. For some services, you only need to enter your phone number or email address and then use a verification code instead of your password. This isn't a secure option, but if you've forgotten your password, it's another way to access your account.

Other apps and websites may send a verification code after you enter your password. This is a form of two-factor authentication and enables the service to verify your ID. Sometimes you get these codes via text, and other times, you may get them in an email. Given that SMS is vulnerable to hackers, you should ideally protect your accounts with the iPhone's two-factor authentication or use an authenticator app like Authy or Google Authenticator.

Apart from the security risks, the other problem with SMS verification codes is that they clog up your Messages app. If the code is received via email, it will count toward your email storage. Since these verification codes serve no purpose after they've been used, you can delete them immediately to keep a clean inbox. To save you the effort, your iPhone can now automatically delete these codes after they've been entered, provided you've updated your device to iOS 17.