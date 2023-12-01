Here's What Grounded The Navy T-45 Goshawk Jet

Have you ever wondered what it takes to train a Navy pilot? That's the job of the T-45 Goshawk Jet, the aircraft used to train Navy and Marine Corps fighter pilots. The tandem-seat, carrier-capable jet trainer took its first flight in April 1988 and became operational in 1991 as a modified version of the British Aerospace Hawk aircraft designed to meet Navy requirements and the rigorous demands of naval flight training, equipping future pilots with the skills they need for carrier-based operations and advanced aerial combat.

The jet serves as a critical link between basic flight training and the operation of advanced tactical aircraft, instilling them with confidence and preparing them for the situations they'll face in real life handling high-performance, carrier-based aircraft. The T-45's features include capabilities for arrested landings and catapult launches, unique to carrier-based aircraft, preparing pilots for the distinct challenges associated with naval flight operations, and ensuring they're ready for advanced naval aircraft and missions.

Despite its advanced capabilities and essential role in training the next generation of fighter pilots, issues with the jet have led to it being grounded multiple times over the years; here, we look at why.