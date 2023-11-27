Harbor Freight Cyber Monday 2023: A Guide To The Best Deals
The original purpose of Cyber Monday was to give online retailers an occasion to be excited about after all the physical stores had their Black Friday frenzies. As online shopping has become a dominating force in retail, though, Cyber Monday has become just as much of a retail occasion as Black Friday, serving as a great time to get online deals that may have slipped under the radar otherwise.
While Cyber Monday has more of a reputation for electronics and PC parts, most retailers with an online storefront will offer savings of some kind on this day. Case in point, Harbor Freight may have nothing to do with electronics, but you'd better believe it's got some excellent deals for Cyber Monday, with discounts in the hundreds of dollars for some hot-button products. Whether you're in the market for a new workshop implement or are shoring up your home for the coming winter, Harbor Freight has something you'll want.
There are over 150 items discounted for Harbor Freight's Cyber Monday sale, and they're only available until the end of today, so get on it. If you'd like some suggestions, we've got five contenders for you.
U.S. General 30 in. 5 Drawer Mechanics Cart
Looking for a gift for the tinkerer in your family? Why not help them organize the chaos of their garage or workshop with a brand new mechanics cart, large enough to fit all of their tools and parts in a relatively compact package? That's exactly what you'll get out of U.S. General's 30 in. 5 Drawer cart.
This sturdy cart is available from Harbor Freight for $189.99, $80 less than its usual price tag of $269.99. For that price, you get a rolling workstation with a built-in toolbox and five sturdy drawers, all held up by rolling wheels to take your work wherever you go. The lid features 90-degree gas struts to keep it securely open or closed, while the drawers feature spring-loaded latches to serve the same purpose. Never again will you have to worry about an antiquated workbench drawer falling out and dropping a wrench on your foot.
Predator 3500 Watt Super Quiet Inverter Generator
Every home and RV should have a generator stashed somewhere in the event of an emergency. Even if the power goes out in a dangerous situation, a generator ensures you have enough power to juice up vital home appliances and charge personal devices. Since generators are so big and tech-heavy, though, they can definitely be prohibitively expensive. If you haven't been able to afford a generator yet, Harbor Freight has an attractive option.
The 3500-watt Super Quiet Inverter Generator from Predator is available today for $699.99, $200 off of its usual price tag of $899.99. This compact powerhouse features a 212cc engine, fueled by a 2.3-gallon fuel tank, to deliver efficient power to a small home. The sturdy enclosure keeps noise down to around 56 decibels, while the pure sine wave inverter keeps the flow of electricity steady, ensuring you won't accidentally fry any sensitive electronics.
U.S. General 18 in. Magnetic Tool Holder
Even if your workshop has a shelf installed, whatever you have on that shelf is probably scattered around or hidden on the far side of it. It's an inefficient and messy way to store things, plus it invites contaminants like dust and rust. Instead of piling up every tool you own on a wooden shelf, put everything you've got front and center with a powerful magnetic strip.
For Cyber Monday only, you can get a U.S. General 18 in. Magnetic Tool Holder from Harbor Freight for a paltry $1.78, 64% off of its usual $4.99 price tag. This sturdy steel strip can be mounted to any wall, workbench, or flat surface with just a few screws, after which it can hold any metallic tools or objects with a powerful magnetic grip. Since these usually go for $4.99, you could get two of them for around $4.00, extending your magnetic range to a wide 36 in., more than enough to hold all your bits and bobs.
Bauer 2.8 Amp, 5 in. Random Orbit Palm Sander
If you're a dedicated craftsperson, you can never be satisfied with uneven surfaces or pointy edges. Whether you're assembling a table or buffing out imperfections on a personal project, you need a sturdy tool that can smooth out those uneven surfaces for the perfect sheen. What you need is a palm sander, and as it so happens, Harbor Freight's got an excellent deal on one of those.
You can get Bauer's 2.8 Amp 5 in. Random Orbit Palm Sander as part of Harbor Freight's Cyber Monday sale for $19.99, 50% off its usual price of $39.99. With an industrial fan-cooled motor, this palmtop tiger can deliver up to 13,000 orbits per minute of sanding action, smoothing down your surfaces without any errant swirl patterns. With a comfy rubber grip and sealed bearings for sturdiness, you're sure to get plenty of use out of this tool.
Thunderbolt Edge AA Prime Power Alkaline Batteries 18 Pack
Compared to something like workshop cabinets or power tools, the idea of buying batteries on Cyber Monday may seem a little silly. That said, it's always important to have a cache of batteries available in case of an emergency, and buying those things in bulk can get quite pricey. With winter coming up and temperatures starting to drop, buying up batteries could make all the difference in the event of a weather-induced power outage.
If you want batteries, Harbor Freight is offering an 18-pack of its store-brand Thunderbolt Edge AA alkaline batteries for $3.98, 46% off of its usual price of $7.49. These 1.5-volt batteries have the same reliability and power storage capacity as most leading brands. Considering an 18-pack of Duracell AA batteries would usually run you around $20, the savings here are undeniable. If you really wanted to stock up, you could get a total of 90 AA batteries for that same $20 price tag.