How The British Challenger Tank Has Evolved Over 40 Years

By the early 80s, Britain's main tank, the Chieftan, became a bit long in the tooth. Especially so, after the Russians had upgraded their tanks and nearly every super power had new hardware on the battlefield. Britain knew it was time for an upgrade, so in 1983, the Challenger Tank was unveiled. It was compared with the M1 Abrams, which some say is one of the best tanks ever made. The Challenger had a significantly upgraded main gun compared to the Chieftan, and it also had far superior armor. It became famous for its reliability and its hydropneumatic suspension system that made traveling across tough terrain a much smoother experience.

What's amazing about the first version of the Challenger is that it holds the record for the furthest sucessful tank kill ever carried out. During the Gulf War, the Challenger was able to blow up an Iraqi tank from a distance of nearly 2.5 miles away. When the fight got up close and personal, it also had two 7.62 mm machine guns, with one by the main gun and the other mounted on the turret. They carried 4,000 rounds on board for those guns, which is an extremely high number when compared to loadouts from the most legendary tanks of WWII. But that tells you this modern tank was meant to act as both a long-range weapon that could also remain powerful in the thick of the fight.

This first Challenger remained in production until 1989, when Britain knew it needed an answer to Russia's latest tanks. It brought about the upgrade to the Challenger II. Read on to see how the Challenger has evolved throughout its time of service.