BetterDiscord: What It Is And (How To Set It Up)

In the eight-plus years since its launch, group chat app Discord has taken over that segment of the market. A mix of IRC, video streaming platforms, and voice chat apps, it started as part of the gaming community before expanding out into other areas. If you're a content creator with a Patreon page and want a Patron-exclusive chat server, Discord is the only one that seamlessly integrates with Patreon. And it makes it so you don't have to manually add everyone like you would on workplace-centric chat apps like Slack. That's just one of Discord's best features.

Discord's developers haven't taken care of everything that its users want, though. To fill that void, Zack Rauen and a team of volunteer developers launched BetterDiscord in 2015 as a modification of the app that allows for greater customization like themes, additional plugins, a minimal mode, and more.

Some of its features have since been adopted in mainline Discord, but not all, and BetterDiscord tends to stay ahead of the curve. Using it is technically against Discord's terms of service, but the BetterDiscord FAQ page says it's unlikely to cause any trouble for the end user unless they use it to run disallowed Discord bots and plugins. If that sounds intriguing, read on to learn how to set up BetterDiscord.