What Is The Difference Between Putting A MacBook To Sleep And Shutting It Down?

When it is finally time to step away from your MacBook, is it better to shut down the device completely or simply leave it in sleep mode? While it may seem to many like a simple choice, both offer various advantages, making it worthwhile to explore and learn the differences between the two options.

As far as sleep mode is concerned, it's not just a matter of the screen going dark. Nearly every component inside is powered down or put into a low-power mode. But as soon as the user returns, they can jump right back into whatever they were doing, almost as if they never left. Whether it's gotten a full eight hours or a mere 20-minute nap, the convenient thing about a sleeping MacBook is that when it's time to get up, the Apple laptop will be ready to go in seconds. Sleep mode also helps prevent the wear and tear that comes with constantly turning the device on and off.

For anyone looking to go above and beyond maintaining your MacBook's battery and power state, it's probably important to know that sleep mode doesn't require a lot of energy. In fact, it uses very little battery power compared to the juice it takes to shut down and power up the device. While it's pretty evident that there are perks to letting one's personal computer snooze, users shouldn't sleep on the merits of shutting the MacBook down.