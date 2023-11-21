Tesla Cybertruck's Payload And Towing Specs Leak: A Let Down Compared To Gas Trucks?

Less than two weeks to go before the first of the Tesla Cybertruck deliveries begins, the vehicle has started arriving at Tesla dealerships. In fact, a handful of dealers in California have already put the Cybertruck on display. While the launch of the Tesla Cybertruck is imminent, Tesla has managed to do an excellent job of keeping the all-important tech specs of the vehicle under wraps.

At this time, we know virtually nothing about the powertrain the Cybertruck may come equipped with. However, a promotional poster displayed at one of the showrooms showcasing the Cybertruck has inadvertently revealed the vehicle's payload and towing capacities.

The poster, displayed at the Tesla showroom located at UTC Mall in San Diego, highlights several features of the truck that we're already familiar with — including the stainless steel exoskeleton, shatter-resistant glass, and adaptive suspension. What sets this poster apart is the revelation of the Cybertruck's towing and payload capacities, which were previously unannounced.

These figures — 11,000 pounds for towing and 2,500 pounds for payload — have sparked comparisons between the Cybertruck and established pickup trucks from brands like Ford, Chevrolet, and Ram.

#cybertruck at UTC mall. Sign confirms 2500lb payload / 11,000 lb towing pic.twitter.com/QCgQMqEP1c — Dylan (@dyldebus) November 20, 2023

Given the possibility of Tesla coming up with at least two variants of the Cybertruck with different powertrains, there is some ambiguity regarding whether the revealed towing and payload capacities are specific to the top-tier, high-performance variant, or the smaller and more affordable, but less powerful variant.