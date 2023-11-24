Save Up To $400 On A Roborock Dyad Pro Or S8 Pro Ultra Robotic Vacuum
This content was paid for by Roborock and created by SlashGear.
TL:DR: Get the Roborock Dyad Pro for $349.99 (reg. $449.99) and the S8 Pro Ultra for $1,199.99 (reg. $1,599.99) through November 30.
The holiday season is fast approaching, which means you can take advantage of massive Black Friday discounts. If you've been on the fence about upgrading to a wet and dry vacuum, now's the time to take the plunge. Roborock is a well-known name when it comes to wet-dry and robotic vacuums, and has several Black Friday deals for you to choose from.
The Dyad Pro is a cordless wet and dry vacuum cleaner with powerful suction, and it's on sale for just $349.99 (usually $449.99). If you'd rather prefer a robot vacuum with a mopping function, the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra is down to $1,199.99 — a discount of $400 on its regular price. Both vacuums are on sale through November 30.
A one-stop cleaning solution
The Roborock Dyad Pro is a cordless wet and dry vacuum with powerful 17,000 Pa suction. It has a multi-roller design that rotates in opposite directions, ensuring a deeper clean that extends to wall edges and corners, also making it an ideal vacuum cleaner for pet owners. The Dyad Pro has a smart sensor that can detect the concentration of dirt on the rollers, and adjust the cleaning power and water flow accordingly.
It's equipped with Roborock's RevoBrush system that's self-cleaning and self-drying. Cleaning solution is automatically dispensed as you vacuum, with each refill supporting up to 20 tanks of clean water. The vacuum provides voice alerts and connects to the Roborock app to download updates.
The Dyad Pro battery lasts for 43 minutes (cleans 3,230 square feet) on a single charge. The clean water tank has a 900 ml capacity, while the dirty tank stores up to 770 ml. You can get $100 off on the Roborock Dyad Pro wet and dry vacuum cleaner with this deal, which drops the price to $349.99 (reg. $449.99) from now through November 30.
Leave the cleaning to this robot vacuum
The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra is a flagship robot vacuum that offers more advanced features than the likes of the Roborock Q5 Pro and Q8 Max. It's equipped with the RockDock Ultra that automatically washes the mop, empties dust (for up to seven weeks), and refills the water tank for up to 300 square meters of mopping. Other features include warm air drying, automatic dock cleaning, and 30% faster charging.
The mop supports high-speed scrubbing with pressure, tackling spills and dried up messes. The dual rubber brushes feature a suction power of 6,000 Pa, and works on hardwood, tiles, carpets, and rugs. The brushes and mop can lift up individually, giving you modes like vacuum-only, mop-only, vacuum and mop simultaneously, and first vacuum/then mop.
The S8 Pro Ultra can automatically detect and avoid obstacles, as well as suggest areas to avoid like stairs. The Roborock app lets you set up a cleaning routine for the vacuum, including multi-level mapping and off-peak charging, among other features. Don't miss your chance to get $400 off on the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra at its sale price of $1,199.99 (reg. $1,599.99) through November 30.