Roborock has new wet-dry and robotic vacuums to clean home messes

What’s better than a vacuum? A vacuum that can find and clean up messes entirely on its own. That’s where the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra comes in, a robotic model Roborock has announced as part of its CES 2022 wares. Joining the autonomous vacuum is the company’s new Dyad, a wet-dry vacuum that can be used to clean up just about any kind of spill, even liquid ones.

Roborock

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra

The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is an autonomous vacuum and mop that uses sensors and other tech to manage itself, eliminating the need to pull a vacuum or mop out of the closet, plug it in, and manually clean the flooring. Among other things, the model can return itself to its dock, empty the debris it picked up, and wash itself.

The company calls the S7 MaxV Ultra a flagship bundle sporting a new docking system with an Empty Wash Fill Dock feature. This addition is meant to automate some of the routine maintenance work consumers would otherwise have to do manually, keeping the mop portion of the vacuum clean, the dust bag empty, and the system filled.

The S7 MaxV Ultra’s ability to scrub dried-on dirt helps distinguish it from some of its competitors; this feature proves useful for getting up dried muddy footprints, for example. The new model features the same VibraRise mopping technology found on the previously launched S7; it uses sonic vibration to help lift and remove dirt.

The model can detect when it transitions to a carpeted surface, plus it packs the company’s latest ReactiveAI 2.0, an obstacle avoidance system that enables the vacuum to avoid power cords, pet toys, and other obstructions.

Consumers who don’t want to drop $1,400 USD on the S7 MaxV Ultra will also have new Q series mid-range models to choose from, Roborock has announced, though the models won’t be revealed until the second quarter of this year, the same time frame in which the S7 will go live for purchase.

Roborock

Joining the new S7 model is the Roborock Dyad, a wet-dry vacuum that, the company claims, is the only one of its kind to pack multiple rollers and motors. The model is an all-in-one device for vacuuming, mopping, and drying floors, eliminating the need to own and use separate carpet cleaners and vacuums.

This model packs Roborock’s DyadPower technology; there are two motors that operate separately from each other, as well as three rollers, making it possible for the rollers to rotate in opposite directions from each other. The company says that by using this unique system, its Dyad is better able to lift dirt and wet messes.

The Dyad brings a bunch of notable features, including the ability to switch to Dry Mode, automatic “tough stain” detection that triggers the vacuum to increase its suction and water flow, edge-to-edge cleaning along walls, a team-up with Unilever to add tea tree scent, an LED screen that shows relevant details (battery level, cleaning mode, etc.), as well as a one-button self-cleaning mode.

According to Roborock, the Dyad is able to clean up to 3,056 sq ft at durations up to 35 minutes on a single charge; the unit is equipped with a 5,000mAh rechargeable battery. The model will be available to buy in the US for $449.99 USD from Amazon starting next month.