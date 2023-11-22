Save $200 On Every Apple MacBook Air Laptop Right Now
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're looking for high-quality laptop, one of the best options you ought to consider is the Apple MacBook. Of course, with the number of features and overall performance level that you can get from the company's slate of computers armed with the new M3 Apple chip, you should expect to invest at least $1,600 or so for one of the latest MacBook Pro models. If you're not quite ready to make the leap, you can opt for the MacBook Air instead.
Granted, the latest 15-inch MacBook Air doesn't have the snazzy new M3 chip that's blowing people's minds as of late, but it is equipped with the previous iteration of the processor — the Apple M2 chip — that is powerful enough for most tasks. It's also still the thinnest laptop offering that Apple has, in case lightness and portability is at the top of your list of must-haves. If you're an Apple fan who doesn't mind buying last year's device models, and you are in the market for a new work machine, the 15-inch MacBook Air with the Apple M2 chip is definitely worth considering, especially during Black Friday when last season's iterations of technology are significantly discounted.
The cheapest 15-inch MacBook Air combo you can get from Best Buy
First on our list of Black Friday deals for the MacBook Air, specifically for the 15-inch (M2 chip) variety, is one that is armed with 8 GB of memory, which should be fast and powerful enough to handle advanced photo and video editing and basic gaming. Its Apple M2 10-core GPU, 2880 x 1864 full HD screen resolution, and 15-inch Liquid Retina display makes it a great machine for streaming video content and playing casual video games. As for storage capacity, the base model is rigged with 256 GB SSD, which is the lowest possible accommodation for MacBook Air models.
The suggested retail price for the 15-inch MacBook Air (M2) with the aforementioned tech specs is normally $1,299. During Black Friday 2023, you can find this machine with Best Buy for $1,049, thanks to a $250 discount. It comes in either Midnight, Silver, Space Gray, or Starlight if color is a factor.
Get more storage space
In general, 256 GB is more than enough storage space if you are a basic computer user. If all you do is generate word documents and spreadsheets, run programs that are not visually intensive, and browse the internet, you will likely be able to get away with that bare minimum. If, however, you tend to do some photo and video editing and have a penchant for saving multiple versions of big files, then you might need to consider a laptop with a higher storage capacity.
For a few hundred dollars more, you can bump up the storage space on the entry-level MacBook Air (M2) outlined earlier from 256 GB to 512 GB SSD. You still get 8 GB of memory, the same GPU, screen resolution, clarity, and display size, but you also get a wider berth for saving files locally. Normally, this version of the 15-inch MacBook Air (M2) is priced at $1,499, but this week, it can be acquired through a Black Friday deal at Best Buy for only $1,249, giving you $250 off. Much like the earlier combo, it also comes in four color options, namely Midnight, Silver, Space Gray, or Starlight.
Bump up the RAM
Of course, if you can increase the storage capacity, you can also get more memory. Doing the latter is essential for juggling tasks. The higher your machine's RAM allotment is, the more applications you can run at the same time without hassle or a slowdown.
For the more-than-basic laptop user, 8 GB of memory is a good benchmark as it allows you to do some mid-range gaming and an above-average level of photo and video editing. However, if you intend to access graphic-intensive applications and games or have a need for professional-level photo and video processing, you're better off picking a machine that has at least 16 gigabytes worth of memory.
Best Buy has a Black Friday deal for a 15-inch MacBook Air (M2) with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD for $1,449, a $250 decrease from its typical price of $1,699. For this particular combo, however, only the Midnight colorway is available.
In case you need even more storage space, you can opt for the 16 GB RAM / 1 TB SSD Black Friday combo for $1,649, also $250 off from the standard price of $1,899. With this amount of storage capacity, you can install bigger games and enjoy watching higher resolution videos saved locally on your machine. Again, this deal is only available in the Midnight variety.
In case you don't mind going smaller
For some Apple users, bigger doesn't necessarily mean better. If you're a fan of the 13-inch MacBooks and would like to get the smaller MacBook Air, there are several Black Friday deals available, specifically for models armed with the M2 chip.
In terms of memory and storage space tech specifications, you can get the entry-level options of 8GB RAM and 256 GB SSD for only $949 on Best Buy instead of $1,099, in either Midnight, Space Gray, or Starlight. This is pretty much the cheapest MacBook Air (M2) you can buy right now and would make a great laptop to get for people who have basic computing necessities (without sacrificing performance quality) and prefer a machine that's smaller and more portable.
If you need a little bit more storage space, you can get the 13-inch MacBook Air (M2), still with 8 GB RAM but with an upgraded 512 SSD for the Black Friday price of $1,249 instead of $1,399. It's available in Midnight, Silver, Space Gray, or Starlight.