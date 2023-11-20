What Made F1's First Trip To Las Vegas Such A Nightmare

Formula 1 racing came to Las Vegas, Nevada during the week of November 13 for the city's first-ever Grand Prix. The event took years of planning and required massive accommodations on the part of the infamous strip. People came from all over to watch some of the fastest F1 cars race along the bright lights of Sin City, but it didn't go off exactly as expected. Fans have complained about everything from the traffic that plagued the city over the weekend to the inappropriate amount of spectacle and overall poor planning. In short, it was a disaster.

These problems affected the prices surrounding the event as well. Ticket and hotel prices both started out quite high when it was first announced that F1 would be coming to Vegas last year, only to plummet in the final days. Arash Markazi of The Messenger reported that he was able to get an $18 hotel room at the Flamingo even though reserving that same room a year in advance would have cost him $899 for race week. He stated that ticket prices had dropped dramatically as well. "Tickets for Thursday's practice sessions were selling for around $100 on Wednesday night and tickets for Friday's qualifying were going for around $250 on the secondary market. Both events were selling for around $1,000 originally. A ticket to Saturday's race is still over $800 but they were over $1,600 just last month."

So what was the cause of this catastrophic fall in the Las Vegas Grand Prix's popularity? There were several factors.