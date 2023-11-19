What Ever Happened To Ford's Humanoid Package Delivery Robot?

If there's one staple of sci-fi fantasy that humanity has long been wishing for, it's humanoid robotic buddies. Robotics companies have been working for years to develop bipedal robots that can handle simple and mundane tasks to alleviate some of the burden on human workers.

As more companies adopt these forms of automation, the process for creating and implementing them would gradually become easier. While such a thing has not yet become commonplace, there are always irons in the fire, with companies big and small taking tentative steps in the right direction.

One such example of these tentative steps occurred back in 2019, when automotive giant Ford cut a deal with Agility Robotics, one of the foremost names in modern robotic development. The deal was for Ford to purchase a swath of Agility's proprietary Digit automatons for automated delivery purposes.

What was the original intended purpose of this deal, and more importantly, what ever happened to Ford's Digit pursuits?