There's More To Crash Repair Costs Than Gas Vs. EV (And That's Bad News For Tesla Drivers)

Car ownership can be far more expensive than you might expect. Growing up, you may well have dreamed of saving up, buying the vehicle of your dreams and road-tripping off into the sunset. This isn't to say that you can't do that, but it's likely not as cheap as it once was. Insurance and fuel must be factored in, of course, and if the worst should happen, so must maintenance.

Practicalities such as the higher price of the vehicle itself can be a prominent factor holding back EV sales. This increased cost, however, extends to a factor you might not have considered: repairs.

An EV battery is an expensive commodity. It stands to reason that replacement parts and repairs for such a vehicle may be more specialized, and therefore more expensive. Curiously, though, the disparity between repair costs for EVs and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles isn't generally as great as you might think in a lot of cases. Unfortunately for Tesla owners, though, the picture is a bit different. Let's take a look at the trends for repair costs between the two, and how Tesla is an exception to this trend.