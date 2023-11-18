How To Play Games In Split-Screen On Nintendo Switch

The Switch console was made with multiplayer games in mind — you can literally slide off the Joy-Cons and hand one to a friend to start playing together. When you're playing side-by-side with your friends like this, it's often through split-screen gaming. You use one console, one TV or Switch screen, and between two and four controllers. The screen is split into as many segments as there are players, and everyone plays at the same time.

While you can play like this on the Switch, it's not a feature of the console itself but a feature of the game you're playing. Some games only offer online co-op, which obviously doesn't use split-screen; others work by passing the controller around and taking turns, and some have all the action happen on one screen with multiple characters. Compared to the other popular consoles like Xbox and PlayStation, the Switch is a lot less powerful and limited when it comes to split-screen play. Four players playing on the same screen means that the console has to do four times the work it'd usually do during the single-player mode, and that's simply too much to ask for some games.

So, if only certain games feature split-screen play, a certain problem arises: how do you find the ones that do? In this guide, we'll show you how to use split-screen on compatible games and how to find titles that have the feature.