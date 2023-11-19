Why Your Amazon Fire TV Isn't Connecting To Wi-Fi (And Common Fixes)

Sometimes the simplest answer is the right one. Perhaps one of the most common reasons that your Amazon Fire TV isn't connecting to Wi-Fi is simply that your home Wi-Fi is not working. Before you dive deep into the menu options on your device or contact Amazon for help, you can take a few basic steps to see if you can correct the issue on your end.

If you've ever had any passing association with anyone who works in the IT department, you probably know what the first thing they always tell you is: turn it off and on again. To do this, locate your Wi-Fi network and if you see the name of your network on the list of available ones then just give it a restart. You can also run a speed test on the network to see if the strength and speed of the connection are in your normal range. If the signal is weaker than it should be, that might be why the Amazon Fire TV won't connect. There are a few things you can try to improve your Wi-Fi signal that you can read about here.

If you don't see your home Wi-Fi network on that list, then that's a good sign that the Wi-Fi just isn't working. In that case, Amazon advises you to restart your modem and your router. Still nothing? At that point, it's best to contact your internet service provider (ISP) and ask them if there are any Wi-Fi problems in your area.