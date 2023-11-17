3 Inexpensive Peloton Accessories Every User Should Have (According To User Reviews)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Peloton's internet-connected at-home fitness equipment is a big purchase, but you'll find the experience can get much better with some added accessories. Considering a Peloton's cost, it's important to find some accessories that won't break the bank. Luckily, there are plenty to choose from out there. While all you need is the bike, rower, or treadmill, there are many ways to enhance the experience. Remember that you can even take advantage of the subscription service without having any Peloton hardware. Doing this opens the door to many accessories like a workout mat, so make sure you don't sleep on that as an option.
Everything on this list is sure to be something a Peloton user will get a lot out of, and strong user reviews back that up. On top of that, you'll find things that should be able to fit into a budget for yourself or even as a gift.
Reversible Workout Mat
Getting a mat is almost essential for anybody who is looking to get the most out of their workouts. Peloton offers a workout mat for $70 from either the official store or through Amazon. This is a reversible mat, so you're able to exercise on top of a red or black surface, depending on how you feel. It's made out of rubber, so it'll be a huge difference compared to working out on hardwood floors or carpets. You're getting a simple, no-frills mat here that is durable and easy to clean with water and a bit of vinegar.
It's quite sizeable, too, at 26 x 71 inches, so you have plenty of room for your workouts. Buyers are pleased with the purchase, as evidenced by the 4.5/5 average rating on Amazon. When you're done with your workout, you can roll up the mat and store it with ease. It's thin enough to safely tuck away out of sight, something that can't be said about every workout mat.
Peloton Glass Water Bottle
If you're working out, it's important to stay hydrated. Whether exercising on a mat or Peloton hardware, it's nice to have a convenient way to drink water. Peloton offers a glass water bottle for $17 on Amazon that will hold up to 16 ounces, so it's a decent size. It's also designed to fit perfectly in the cup holder built into your Peloton Bike or Bike Plus. The product's description doesn't mention the company's other equipment, but it presumably fits those, too.
Not only is this something that will come in handy while working out, but you'll also be able to get plenty of uses out of it throughout your everyday life. You can take it to work or just have it on the couch whenever you're thirsty. This water bottle has a 4.5/5 average rating on Amazon, so buyers are pleased with their decision. With a lid that makes it easy to carry, a nice glass build, and a silicon sleeve for protection, there's not a whole lot more you can ask for outside of it having smart water bottle functionality.
Peloton Cycling Shoes for Peloton Bike and Bike+ with Delta-Compatible Bike Cleats
People who just picked up their Peloton Bike will likely want to exercise a lot. Anybody getting those long sessions in will likely benefit from some comfort, and Peloton offers a pair of cycling shoes that should let you get it. These Peloton shoes aren't like normal shoes, however. They are built to be fully compatible with a Peloton bike, with cleats that'll snap right to the pedal. These allow you to get comfortable and ensure your feet won't be slipping and sliding around. You can use them with other bikes, but you'll likely have to get a new pair of cleats, as these are made for Delta compatibility.
The main downside is that these are $125 shoes from Amazon without a sale, so it's a bit pricey for shoes you'll only use with your Peloton bike. If you'll get a lot of use from your bike, this is an accessory worth grabbing. The shoes have a 4.5/5 average rating on Amazon, so it's not like people regret their purchase. For extended workouts on the Peloton, it'll be difficult to beat these.