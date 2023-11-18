How To Connect Earbuds Directly To Your Apple Watch

Like many, you've probably bought an Apple Watch primarily for its fitness and health benefits. Not only can it conveniently track the calories you burned and the steps you walked during your workout sessions, but it also provides insights into your sleep patterns and vital signs like heart rate and body temperature. But beyond these helpful features, the Apple Watch can actually be a tool for entertainment, too. You can stream music on your Apple Watch, listen to audiobooks, and even tune into your favorite radio station.

The best part is that you can connect your earbuds of choice directly to your watch. This means you can use it as a standalone media device and won't need to carry your phone around whenever you're on the go. We'll delve into the step-by-step process of pairing your Apple Watch with the AirPods and any non-apple Bluetooth earbuds you have on hand.