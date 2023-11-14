Amazon's Own 'Vega' OS Appears On Some Echo Show Devices

Now, Amazon has not officially hinted at any plans to make a departure from Android, but a recent report that cites insider information and job listings suggests that the company has been developing a Linux-based system codenamed Vega OS for a while now. It may not depart too far off from its Javascript roots, but it will reportedly run across a wide range of Amazon hardware, particularly those under the Fire TV brand.

SlashGear couldn't check whether the new OS v1.1 update was indeed based on Linux or if it was still on the Android kernel. Moreover, it appears that there are no dramatic changes to the user interface following the update — but that's not entirely unexpected. When Google started replacing the Linux-based Cast OS with the new Fuschia OS on its Nest Hub smart display back in 2021, there was barely any change to the user interface. There were a few speed boosts at tasks such as wireless casting, but nothing that users would instantly feel was different.

Amazon will reportedly put Vega OS on everything from smart home devices to automobile-focused gadgets. It's obvious why Amazon would want full control over the software ecosystem for all devices under its belt. However, Vega OS could also prove to be a way for the company to seed more ads and attract more device makers.