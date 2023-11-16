4 Makita Stocking Stuffers Perfect For The Holidays
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With the holidays fast approaching, many people are scrambling to find presents for loved ones. If you're thinking of gift ideas for somebody looking to add to their tool collection, Makita isn't a bad choice. Since we're talking about stocking stuffers here, you're not going to see suggestions like a power drill or chainsaw on this list as those won't fit in a stocking — but there are still plenty of good Makita tools that make for great gifts. Instead, we'll be focusing more on smaller tools and accessories.
There's plenty you can pick for a stocking stuffer, and many of the choices are quite inexpensive. The items included on this list are all things somebody would be happy to get as a present, and they are all backed up by strong user reviews. You'll just have to ensure the items you pick out are compatible with your recipient's tools.
Makita T-04248 Advanced Impact Demolition Gloves
Many DIY projects require you to get your hands dirty, and instead of putting a ton of wear and tear on your palms, you can get a nice pair of gloves. Makita offers the Advanced Impact Demolition Gloves that will make working around the house much more manageable. Makita says these gloves have increased impact protection, and you'll still be able to use your phone's touch screen with them on. Whether tearing up flooring or using a power drill, these gloves will give you the type of protection you're looking for. They are ANSI-rated abrasion level 3, meaning the gloves are good for simple DIY projects, whether construction or working with electronics.
You can pick up a pair of these gloves from Amazon for $26.99. They have a 4.5 out of five average rating and come in three different sizes — medium, large, and X-large. You'll probably want to make sure whoever you're buying these for doesn't already have a pair of work gloves. If they don't, then Makita's option will be perfect.
IMPACT XPS Socket Set SAE with Standard SA (10-Piece)
If you're somebody who uses an impact driver — something that certainly won't fit in a stocking — having some extra sockets on hand can be very helpful. You can pick up Makita's 10-piece socket set from Home Depot for $21.97. Makita says these sockets will last 90 times longer than its competition, providing a massive boost even if it's just half true. The socket set has a 4.8 out of five average rating on Home Depot's website.
Since we're talking about a 10-piece set here, it makes sense you'll be getting sockets of many sizes – 5/16, 3/8, 7/16, 1/2, 9/16, 5/8, 11/16, 3/4, and 7/8 inches. You can cover all your bases here, making this an essential stocking stuffer for somebody looking to add more versatility to their impact driver. You'll want to make sure whoever is getting this as a gift has a good tool chest from Craftsman or another reputable tool manufacturer to store them in, as these are small sockets that can easily be lost.
Impact 1/4-inch Hex Shank Gold Titanium Drill Bit Set (14-Piece)
Having a set of drill bits is helpful if you are doing DIY work on a newly bought house. Picking up a set of 14 will allow you to start doing any type of work around your home that requires drilling. This will cost $19.63 from Home Depot, so it's a relatively cheap stocking stuffer compared to some of the other items on the list. Whether you're working with wood, metal, or stainless steel, this set of bits can handle it. Of course, an impact driver or power drill/driver combo is needed to put these to use. If you're sure the person you're buying these for has one already, the bits will make a perfect addition to a stocking.
This set comes with a variety of different bit sizes from 1/16 inch all the way up to 1/2 inch, so there's a bit for just about every situation that could arise. This Makita set does have a 4.8 out of five rating on Home Depot's website, so there shouldn't be any hangups about getting these as a gift or even for yourself.
18V LXT Lithium-Ion High Capacity Battery Pack 4.0Ah with Fuel Gauge
If you're shopping for somebody who has a lot of Makita power tools, perhaps they can benefit from having an extra battery. You can pick up a 4 Ah 18V Makita battery from Home Depot for $139.99. You can bump that down to 2 Ah and only spend $99.99 if you'd like. This 18V battery will fit right in with 18V Makita power tools, so you'll want to double-check and make sure the recipient of this gift fits that bill. To know if this battery will work, you'll have to look for the star symbol or yellow battery receiver under the tool. As a bonus, the battery can charge up to full in about 40 minutes for the 4 Ah version. The 2 Ah battery, due to its smaller charge, can reach 100% in 25 minutes.
The battery holds a 4.8 out of five average rating on Home Depot's website, with over 2,000 reviews. If there are any problems with it down the road, it's covered by a three-year warranty upon purchase.