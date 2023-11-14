What Ever Happened To Confederate Motorcycles?

The motorcycle market was once held almost exclusively by giants like Harley-Davidson, Kawasaki, Yamaha, and Honda, but smaller companies like Goshen, Indiana-based Janus Motorcycles have made significant inroads with custom-made bikes that appeal to quality-minded riders. Confederate Motorcycles of Birmingham, Alabama, was another specialty manufacturer that produced unique designs like the eye-catching Renovatio. Confederate also produced warplane-inspired bikes called the Bomber, the Hellcat, and the Wraith. Confederate's New Orleans factory was damaged during Hurricane Katrina in 2005, but the company rebounded to land celebrity customers like Brad Pitt, Bruce Springsteen, and Tom Cruise.

In 2017, about a decade after Cruise rode his Confederate Hellcat at the premiere of Mission: Impossible III, Confederate President Matt Chambers told the Los Angeles Times the company would be rebranding and shifting its focus to electric bikes in a partnership with Zero Motorcycles.

"We can't go any further than this," Chambers said of the move from high-horsepower internal combustion engines to zero-emissions electric bikes. "We've hit the ceiling. This is it."