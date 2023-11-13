3 Top Rated Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Docks

The PowerA Joy-Con Charging Dock is probably one of the first products you'll find during your search, and it's sold directly on Nintendo's U.S. Online Store. As an officially licensed product, it comes in the red-topped box of approval, with the gold Nintendo badge displayed in the corner.

The product itself is simple and compact: a weighted base with four docking spaces that work just like the Switch itself — just slide the Joy-Cons into place. Each Joy-Con docking space has its own LED light that will turn on when the controller is correctly connected. They glow red during charging and change to green when the controller is at 100% power.

Powered by a USB charger, you can connect the accessory directly to your main Switch dock or a wall with the Nintendo USB AC Adapter. This does give you some flexibility, but it should be noted that the product doesn't come with its own adapter, so you'll have to purchase one separately if you're not planning to connect it to your dock. Its design fits the Nintendo aesthetic, so you can line it up with your main dock and other products without it looking out of place. When you combine its four slots with your main dock, you can charge three pairs of Joy-Cons at any given time. It comes with a two-year limited warranty, and you can also buy it on Amazon for around $25.