3 Top Rated Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Docks
While you only need one set of Joy-Con controllers to enjoy your Nintendo Switch games alone or with a friend, they've become a bit of a collectible item. A lot of us have an extra pair for playing with multiple friends at once, and then maybe a special pair or two like the "The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword" edition Joy-Cons from 2021 or the pretty new pastel-color Joy-Con sets that were released in June 2023.
The problem that arises when you have more Joy-Con sets than Switches, of course, is keeping them charged. Swapping to a new pair when one runs out can be really convenient — but you need to keep all of them consistently topped up if you want to take advantage of them. That's where charging docks and accessories come in. In this article, we're sticking exclusively to trustworthy products that are made directly by or officially licensed by Nintendo — so you know that they'll do the job, keep your hardware safe, and live a good, long life.
PowerA Joy-Con Charging Dock
The PowerA Joy-Con Charging Dock is probably one of the first products you'll find during your search, and it's sold directly on Nintendo's U.S. Online Store. As an officially licensed product, it comes in the red-topped box of approval, with the gold Nintendo badge displayed in the corner.
The product itself is simple and compact: a weighted base with four docking spaces that work just like the Switch itself — just slide the Joy-Cons into place. Each Joy-Con docking space has its own LED light that will turn on when the controller is correctly connected. They glow red during charging and change to green when the controller is at 100% power.
Powered by a USB charger, you can connect the accessory directly to your main Switch dock or a wall with the Nintendo USB AC Adapter. This does give you some flexibility, but it should be noted that the product doesn't come with its own adapter, so you'll have to purchase one separately if you're not planning to connect it to your dock. Its design fits the Nintendo aesthetic, so you can line it up with your main dock and other products without it looking out of place. When you combine its four slots with your main dock, you can charge three pairs of Joy-Cons at any given time. It comes with a two-year limited warranty, and you can also buy it on Amazon for around $25.
HORI Joy-Con Charge Stand
HORI is another trusted brand with a host of officially licensed Nintendo products. On the U.S. Nintendo Store, you'll find Switch controllers, hard cases, carry cases, screen protectors, racing wheel controllers, and Split Pads, all made by HORI and licensed by Nintendo. One other product they offer is a Joy-Con Charge Stand.
It's incredibly similar to the PowerA dock in both looks and features — a simple black design, a base, four docking spaces, LEDs to indicate power level, and a USB to plug into your main dock. One subtle difference is that the LEDs go from red to off when the controllers are fully charged, instead of red to green, like the PowerA dock.
This product doesn't come with an adapter either, so remember to have one ready if you don't have a spare USB slot on your Switch dock. According to customer comments on the Amazon product page, the Joy-Cons don't click into place on the charge stand as they do on a Switch, so they slide off freely rather than needing you to press the button to loosen them. You can find the Charge Stand on Amazon for about $35.
If you're wondering why the two chargers are so alike, as officially licensed products, they're made to specifications set by Nintendo. Basically, Nintendo decides what they want from a Joy-Con charging product, such as features, materials, and quality standards, and partner manufacturers like HORI and PowerA fulfill them.
Nintendo Joy-Con Charging Grip
Lastly, we have a first-party Nintendo product that will look familiar to anyone who owns a Switch — the Joy-Con Charging Grip. This little accessory is nearly identical to the grip of the original and OLED Nintendo Switch consoles, with one core difference: it can charge your Joy-Cons. A USB-C port at the top of the grip lets you plug it directly into your Switch dock with a USB to USB-C cable or into a wall with a normal Switch AC adapter.
Unlike the two docks described above, this product lets you charge and play simultaneously. This is a must-have feature for people with certain playstyles and a great way to keep playing indefinitely, even if you only have one pair of Joy-Cons. The grip also turns your individual Joy-Cons into one controller, which can have benefits and drawbacks depending on how you like to play. However, unlike switching to handheld mode and letting the console power your Joy-Cons, this product lets you keep playing in docked mode for as long as you want, which is a definite benefit. Plus, if you find a nice place to keep it plugged in, you'll also have a way to keep your extra pair of Joy-Cons charged and ready to go. You can buy the grip on Amazon for around $40.
Finding the best setup for you
The right charging products for you depend on what you like and how many sets of Joy-Cons you have. If you have just two sets, your main dock plus a Charging Grip will work great — you can keep both pairs charged and use the grip to keep playing no matter what. If you have three sets, your main dock plus the PowerA or HORI dock will cover everything. If you have four sets, your main dock, a HORI or PowerA dock, and a Charging Grip will give you flexibility and the ability to charge everything simultaneously.
If you're a serious collector with more than four sets of Joy-Cons, we recommend simply buying as many HORI or PowerA docks as you need to charge them all. As officially licensed products, this is a lot safer than letting yourself be seduced by a crazy-looking 8-slot charging machine that's three pages into your Amazon search results.
If you want your Joy-Cons to give you as much playtime as possible, you can also look into the nifty little Joy-Con battery packs Nintendo sells. These have been around since the year the original Switch was released, and they let you extend the life of your Joy-Cons with two AA batteries. They're not worth using while you're at home, but if you're going on a long outing without guaranteed access to a power outlet, it's a great way to make sure you can play as long as possible.