Here's Where You Can Buy PS5 Slim Modern Warfare 3 And Spider-Man 2 Bundles

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Exactly a month after Sony confirmed that its new PS5 model (unofficially dubbed the PS5 Slim) would go on sale starting in November 2023, the product has finally started making its appearance at select online and offline retailers across the U.S. Among the stores from which you can order this refreshed PS5 model include Amazon, BestBuy, Walmart, Gamestop, Target, and Dell.

Given that the 2023 holiday season is right around the corner, Sony couldn't have chosen a better time to bring the much-awaited PS5 Slim model to the market. In fact, the company is also offering consumers the option to get the PS5 Slim with a bundled game. Titles currently on offer include Spider-Man 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Sony has set a $499.99 price tag for this PS5 Slim—inclusive of either of these games.

Interestingly, the updated PS5 Slim model has yet to be listed on Sony's own PlayStation Direct store. In fact, as of this writing, Sony continues to list the older model via its online store. It is pertinent to note that the PS5 "Slim" is not a separate, slimmed-down model of the original PS5 that launched in 2020. Instead, it is a refreshed, lighter, and slimmer replacement for the original PS5, carrying forward the PS5 brand. This means that the original 2020 PS5 model will only be available while supplies last.