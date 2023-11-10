Here's Where You Can Buy PS5 Slim Modern Warfare 3 And Spider-Man 2 Bundles
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Exactly a month after Sony confirmed that its new PS5 model (unofficially dubbed the PS5 Slim) would go on sale starting in November 2023, the product has finally started making its appearance at select online and offline retailers across the U.S. Among the stores from which you can order this refreshed PS5 model include Amazon, BestBuy, Walmart, Gamestop, Target, and Dell.
Given that the 2023 holiday season is right around the corner, Sony couldn't have chosen a better time to bring the much-awaited PS5 Slim model to the market. In fact, the company is also offering consumers the option to get the PS5 Slim with a bundled game. Titles currently on offer include Spider-Man 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Sony has set a $499.99 price tag for this PS5 Slim—inclusive of either of these games.
Interestingly, the updated PS5 Slim model has yet to be listed on Sony's own PlayStation Direct store. In fact, as of this writing, Sony continues to list the older model via its online store. It is pertinent to note that the PS5 "Slim" is not a separate, slimmed-down model of the original PS5 that launched in 2020. Instead, it is a refreshed, lighter, and slimmer replacement for the original PS5, carrying forward the PS5 brand. This means that the original 2020 PS5 model will only be available while supplies last.
All the PS5 Slim Deals with Modern Warfare 3 and Spider-Man 2 Bundles
If you have been waiting for the PS5 Slim and want to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on this new model, now is a great time to get hold of the console. Several stores currently offer the PS5 Slim + Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 bundle as part of the holiday sales. Notable among these stores include Amazon, Best Buy, Gamestop, Walmart, and Target.
For Spider-Man 2 fans, there is the option for the Spider-Man 3 bundle, which is priced identically. As with the other bundle, consumers have the option to get this combination from Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.
Those buying the new PS5 Slim should also be aware that the company no longer includes the vertical stand with the device. You will need to spend an additional $29.99 on this accessory if you wish to keep your brand-new gaming console standing.
Note that you may also come across the same bundle on Amazon or other platforms at inflated prices way above the suggested $499.99 price tag. It would be advisable to stay clear of such deals for your own safety.