The Strange And Sad Saga Of Nissan.com

"[A]ll of the resources from America's oldest investment firm are available online," explains an earnest pitchman played by Chris Parnell in an October 1999 "Saturday Night Live" commercial parody for Dillon/Edwards Investments, a fictional financial firm. "Dillon/Edwards on the Internet, at www.clownpenis.fart. A lot of investment companies rushed onto the Internet, but Dillon and Edwards took their time. Sure, when they were ready, there was one web address left, but it's one you can count on."

More than 24 years later, given the intended joke, you'd expect it to, if anything, land better now. But thanks to a mix of creativity and more top-level domain names with the cachet of .com becoming available and popular, the concept of "running out of domain names" isn't a thing that anyone is concerned about anymore. That doesn't mean that there can't be conflicts over desirable domains, though.

In June 2023, the estate of the late Uzi Nissan, the original owner of Nissan.com and Nissan.net, filed a lawsuit over the misappropriation of his domain names, extending a saga that's been going on for decades. More specifically, the ordeal goes back to 1999, when Nissan Motor Corporation, the car manufacturer, sued Uzi's Nissan Computer Corporation, resulting in a legal battle that lasted the better part of a decade and became centric to the public narrative of his life. What's the whole story, and how did we get here? It's complicated.