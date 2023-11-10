This Honda Car Commercial Might Be One Of The Best Auto Advertisements Ever Made

The story behind the ad is as remarkable as the ad itself. The ad's creators disassembled one of the only six hand-built Accords in existence to gather the parts needed to make the video; another of the six is the one shown rolling off the trailer at the ad's conclusion. The entire commercial was created without CGI, and according to Snopes, "When the ad was shown to Honda executives, they liked it and commented on how amazing computer graphics have gotten. They fell off their chairs when they found out it was for real."

Setting up the complex process took four to five months, and filming the ad took over 600 takes over several days. The ad's budget was £1 million, but that money was well spent as the spot won the year's top honor at the British Television Advertising Awards and has racked up countless YouTube views since.

The final two-minute ad is actually a composite of two 60-second sequences, which required only minor editing to stitch together. The full version made its debut on British TV on April 6, 2003, and aired just ten times and only for ten days after that. 30- and 60-second versions aired for another six weeks, and a "making of" DVD with additional Accord advertising was distributed with more than a million newspapers during the commercial's first week on the air.