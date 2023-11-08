GM And Stellantis Look To US-Made Electric Motor Tech To Win The EV Price War

General Motors and Stellantis are hoping to fix a glaring hole in their electric vehicle roadmaps, with the two automakers setting their sights on a US-made magnet tech that could upend the motors used in future electric vehicles. Rather than increasingly costly rare-earth minerals, which U.S. automakers must typically source from abroad, the iron nitride magnets are said to be the first permanent magnets with automotive-grade power.

It's the handiwork of Niron Magnetics, a spin-off of the University of Minnesota, which has raised $33 million in new funding from investors including the two automakers. GM and Stellantis aren't the only automakers sniffing around Niron's tech, mind. Volvo previously claimed a stake in the company, with an earlier investment from its Volvo Cars Tech Fund.

The appeal for a carmaker, of course, is clear. Current electric vehicles typically rely on permanent magnets that use rare-earth materials. Not only are these in relatively short supply and expensive, but they also come with supply-chain headaches including dependency on foreign mining and production. Niron's so-called Clean Earth Magnet, in contrast, could be produced from abundant iron and nitrogen, and in the U.S.