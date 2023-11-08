Wildest Engine Swap Of All Time? Check Out This Porsche With A Boeing Turbine

Engine swaps are very common among automotive do-it-yourselfers, but most shade tree mechanics keep to tried and true upgrades like Chevy LS swaps or gas-to-diesel engine conversions. There are certainly plenty of examples of bold and outlandish engine swaps, but one Porsche owner took this concept to the extreme boundaries of engineering and imagination with their engine swap.

A thread on the r/AwesomeCarMods subreddit highlighted a 1982 Porsche 928 that had its 4.5 liter V8 swapped out for a Boeing T50 jet engine, complete with turbine in front and twin exhausts poking through the hood. The engine can be heard running in a short YouTube video below that shows the red 928 (with a hood that can't quite be closed completely) idling quite loudly while a couple of very curious spectators stand just a few steps away.

The conversion was done by an Oregon man who listed the 365-horsepower beast on eBay in 2010 for $20,000. The seller claimed the car was capable of speeds in excess of 160 mph, would deliver 17 mpg, and could run on diesel fuel. The car eventually sold for $12,000.