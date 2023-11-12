3 Essential iPhone Accessories For Your Next Camping Trip

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the midst of the cooler months, one of the most fulfilling activities you can do — especially if you are a nature lover — is spending a night or two camping in the wilderness. Depending on your level of expertise and what other camping-adjacent excursions you plan on doing, you may want to schedule a day to prep all the gear and equipment you'd want and need access to while you're off the grid somewhere. Make sure that you have climate-appropriate clothing, shelter and sleeping arrangements, enough food and drink rations, and whatever other hiking or camping tools you may need, including a first-aid emergency kit. On top of that, you'll want to check that all the electronics you're bringing are fully charged up and are preloaded with content that you can access with limited to no connectivity.

While on the subject of electronics, it's important that your packing list includes your smartphone because it'll be your primary method of contact in case of an emergency. If you have an iPhone, make sure you try out several built-in iOS apps and features that could be useful for camping. It may also be worthwhile to purchase a couple of accessories to increase the security and overall usefulness of your mobile device while you're out in the wild. Below are some suggestions for additional iPhone equipment you ought to get and test before embarking on your adventure.