Why Amazon Shoppers Choose Hike Crew's Portable Water Heater For Camping

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Camping is all about disconnecting from the hustle and bustle of daily life and immersing yourself in nature, but it also involves having to forego the comforts of home for a few days, such as running water and hot showers. Unless you're staying at a campground that has communal showers, you'll either need to be content with holding off on a bath for a few days or discreetly bathing outdoors.

If you can't do without a hot shower while camping, you can buy a solar shower bag. These bags can be left in the sun for a couple of hours to heat the water inside and then hung up on a tree branch to function like an overhead shower. Shower bags come with a shower head and a capacity of about five gallons, but take a while to heat up.

For a more effective solution, you can invest in a high-tech camping accessory like a portable water heater. Like camp stoves, these water heaters are powered by a propane tank, giving you hot water in minutes. However, they also require a power source for the pump to function. A quick search on Amazon will reveal several options, with the Hike Crew portable water heater being a popular product, with four stars and over 1,000 user ratings and reviews.