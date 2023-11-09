This Raspberry Pi Project Is Straight Out Of Mission: Impossible

Whether you're a beginner to the Raspberry Pi world or a veteran, there is a lot you can do with these little devices. Many people already have a project in mind when they make the purchase, but what happens if you want to keep on tinkering? There are many projects to choose from, and this one allows you to create a sophisticated laser grid system that'll alert you of intruders — but it can also be used to live out your "Mission: Impossible" fantasies.

While you won't be dangling from your ceiling like Tom Cruise, you will be able to code a Raspberry Pi to set off a buzzer if somebody trips a laser, and it's actually simpler than it might seem. While a lot of projects can be quite daunting for newcomers, this one comes with step-by-step instructions to follow that'll help you along the way. Obviously, it's important to know what you'll need to get started on the project. The list of materials isn't incredibly lengthy by any means, and there's a chance you'll already have some things like a drinking straw and maybe the Pi itself. Fortunately, you're not going to break the bank as you're able to get all of the jumper leads — and then some — for about $10 on Amazon.