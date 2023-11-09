This Raspberry Pi Project Is Straight Out Of Mission: Impossible
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you're a beginner to the Raspberry Pi world or a veteran, there is a lot you can do with these little devices. Many people already have a project in mind when they make the purchase, but what happens if you want to keep on tinkering? There are many projects to choose from, and this one allows you to create a sophisticated laser grid system that'll alert you of intruders — but it can also be used to live out your "Mission: Impossible" fantasies.
While you won't be dangling from your ceiling like Tom Cruise, you will be able to code a Raspberry Pi to set off a buzzer if somebody trips a laser, and it's actually simpler than it might seem. While a lot of projects can be quite daunting for newcomers, this one comes with step-by-step instructions to follow that'll help you along the way. Obviously, it's important to know what you'll need to get started on the project. The list of materials isn't incredibly lengthy by any means, and there's a chance you'll already have some things like a drinking straw and maybe the Pi itself. Fortunately, you're not going to break the bank as you're able to get all of the jumper leads — and then some — for about $10 on Amazon.
Take your time
With a project of this nature, you have to keep in mind that it's totally for fun because you aren't going to find many real-world uses for this, especially if you're using it around your house. A home security system is much more practical if you're using this for safety reasons. If you're still up to the task, just pull up the instructions and get started. Things start off simple enough, and there's a video to give you a look at what the end result is. At the end of the process, the creator suggests some other cool functions you can add to it. Some examples include taking a picture or even firing off a Tweet when the laser is tripped. That will take more programming time, and it might not be something you're up to.
Having some knowledge of Raspberry Pi coding will help because you will need to write some basic functions, all listed in the instructions, to make it work. If you're running into snags, there aren't really any corners you can cut. The project simply won't work as intended if you don't find out how to detect when somebody trips the laser and makes a sound when it happens. This could potentially lead to some frustration, especially if this is your first Pi project, so just slow down and take your time.