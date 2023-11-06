RC-26 Condor Surveillance Planes Were Put Into Retirement: Here's Why

With all of the advanced tech possessed by the U.S. military, it may surprise you to learn that a twin-propellor plane from the late 1980s was a critical instrument in catching drug smugglers as recently as 2022. Yet, that's precisely the type of aircraft that the Air Force used to catch drug traffickers until it was officially retired in 2023.

The RC-26 Condor was a civilian airliner converted to a military plane to support security forces. While best-known for its anti-narcotics role in supporting the DEA and state anti-drug taskforces, the plane also played a pivotal role in assisting rescue and recovery efforts as a result of natural disasters like hurricanes and wildfires.

The RC-26 Condor has a long and fairly interesting history that isn't without controversy. In its three decades of use by the Air Force, the plane has been praised by the armed forces while heavily criticized by civilians for its potential role in surveilling protestors. Ultimately, the plane would be phased out and replaced by smaller and smarter technology.