How Adjust Your Android Device For Daylight Savings

For reasons that nobody can quite seem to agree upon, the United States still engages with Daylight Savings, jumping forward an hour in the spring and returning an hour behind in the fall. Despite efforts to end this antiquated system, it's still something we all have to put up with, so get ready to adjust your clocks once again.

Daylight Savings ends on Sunday, November 5, so we'll be setting the clocks back one hour. For the majority of Android smartphone users, this process occurs automatically based on the current date and time zone registered to your device. Unlike the analog clocks in your home, your phone's clock is generally one you don't need to worry about.

However, there are a couple of circumstances where you might want to know how to set the time on your Android manually. For instance, if you travel a lot, either around the U.S. or out of it, your clock may not always be able to keep up with your current location and end up showing the wrong time, so it may be more sensible to just do it yourself. Alternatively, if something in your settings gets changed and the automatic changeover is disabled, you'll want to know how to switch it back on. Either way, the process is the same.