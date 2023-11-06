Gmail Not Working On Android? Here's What The Problem Might Be

If you're an Android user, chances are you probably use the Gmail app with some frequency. An April 2022 Litmus study found that Gmail holds 29.5% of the email client market share, and 75% of those users regularly access email on their mobile devices. Therefore, it is prudent to be able to diagnose and fix any issues that could arise within the app.

Turns out, there are quite a few things that could go wrong in your Gmail app for Android, and while this may seem daunting at first, many of these issues have a quick and easy fix that will have you return to your regularly scheduled email routine in no time. What's more, understanding the settings within the app can go a long way to improving your technological literacy, and potentially even help you properly troubleshoot other apps on your Android smartphone.

Here are a few problems that could be plaguing your Gmail for Android app, and how to fix them as quickly and efficiently as possible.