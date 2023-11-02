Keanu Reeves Just Turned This New Formula 1 Documentary Into A Must-See: Here's When It Airs
Hulu, which is on the cusp of a complete acquisition by Disney, is bringing one of the most dramatic chapters in Formula 1 history as a documentary series. Titled "Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story," the series is hosted by none other than Keanu Reeves, the Hollywood actor known for his love of fast rides and co-founding a company that makes tastefully designed motorcycles.
The series will explore the entire journey of the Brawn team, an underdog that had a fairytale 2009 season and won the drivers as well as teams title that season. The four-part documentary series takes the unscripted route and goes behind the scenes of Honda's financially struggling and staff-starved team that eventually transformed into Brawn and scripted history.
Narrated by Reeves, the series will feature exclusive interactions and archival footage that takes viewers behind the scenes of how Brawn arrived on the tarmac, weathered heated rivalries, and emerged victorious in a mercurial season. Hulu says fans will be treated to exclusively unseen footage and candid interactions with some of the biggest names in Formula 1 history, including former boss Bernie Ecclestone.
Reeves also serves as executive producer of the series, which is produced by North One and directed by Daryl Goodrich. The actor, known for franchises like "The Matrix" and "John Wick," was seen with former F1 racer and current pundit Martin Brundle at the British Grand Prix last year handling some mic duties.
A short-lived Formula 1 fairytale
The journey of Brawn is the stuff of legends and worth a cinematic rendition. In 2009, Honda sold its Formula 1 team to former team principal Ross Brawn for a token amount of one pound. The only condition was that the team wouldn't be disbanded and would keep operating in the F1 competitive circuit at the highest levels. With support from Mercedes, Brawn actually started on a high note, winning the first couple of races in that season.
Behind the wheels was British driver Jenson Button, who won his maiden championship the same year. After winning six out of the seven inaugural races of the 2009 season, Button struggled with securing podium positions the rest of the year, but still managed to nab the Constructors' title for himself as well as the Brawn team. The entire saga is also extremely bittersweet.
On one hand, Brawn pipped the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Räikkönen, and Fernando Alonso with Button at the helm. However, neither Button, nor Brawn could revisit the glorious chapters of the 2009 season ever again. With such a juicy story at hand and Reeves' charismatic personality recounting all the fast-paced drama, "Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story" seems like a must-watch. Thankfully, you won't have to wait too long to feel the adrenaline rush, as all four episodes drop on November 15 for the Hulu audience.