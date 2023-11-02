Keanu Reeves Just Turned This New Formula 1 Documentary Into A Must-See: Here's When It Airs

Hulu, which is on the cusp of a complete acquisition by Disney, is bringing one of the most dramatic chapters in Formula 1 history as a documentary series. Titled "Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story," the series is hosted by none other than Keanu Reeves, the Hollywood actor known for his love of fast rides and co-founding a company that makes tastefully designed motorcycles.

The series will explore the entire journey of the Brawn team, an underdog that had a fairytale 2009 season and won the drivers as well as teams title that season. The four-part documentary series takes the unscripted route and goes behind the scenes of Honda's financially struggling and staff-starved team that eventually transformed into Brawn and scripted history.

Narrated by Reeves, the series will feature exclusive interactions and archival footage that takes viewers behind the scenes of how Brawn arrived on the tarmac, weathered heated rivalries, and emerged victorious in a mercurial season. Hulu says fans will be treated to exclusively unseen footage and candid interactions with some of the biggest names in Formula 1 history, including former boss Bernie Ecclestone.

Reeves also serves as executive producer of the series, which is produced by North One and directed by Daryl Goodrich. The actor, known for franchises like "The Matrix" and "John Wick," was seen with former F1 racer and current pundit Martin Brundle at the British Grand Prix last year handling some mic duties.