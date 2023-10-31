Elon Musk Explains Why You Won't See Solar Panels On Teslas Any Time Soon

On Tuesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk appeared on Spotify's Joe Rogan Experience podcast for a special Halloween episode. According to JRELibrary.com's episode list, it was the wealthiest man in the world's fourth appearance on the show, which has long been the biggest podcast in the English-speaking world. About 14 to 15 minutes into the episode, Rogan, wearing a long blonde wig as part of whatever his Halloween costume was, asked Musk if a fully solar-powered Tesla vehicle was something that could materialize in the foreseeable future.

"Well, you've got a swift area thing, so it's about a kilowatt per square meter normal to the sun, roughly," Musk replied. "It really depends on what kind of mileage — you don't have enough surface area to keep the car going just from the car surface area. But if you had something that folded out, you could make it self-sustaining." Rogan then asked if Musk meant that these theoretical fold-out solar panels were something that would be put into use only if the car was parked. "Yeah, you'd have to unfold like the Starlink satellites do, where you unfold the solar panels," he answered, not quite answering Rogan's specific question. "You just need more surface area."