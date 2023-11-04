How To Migrate Your Friends List From Older Systems Onto Your Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has released a lot of different systems over the years, and while they're not known for their backward compatibility, they do at least help you transfer friends from old consoles over to newer consoles. This is useful for a number of reasons, as it can help you reconnect with some old friends, see what games they've been playing, or just save you from having to add them all again one by one. Of course, you can only transfer friends over if they've also upgraded to a Switch (but that pretty much goes without saying — everyone has a Switch!)

In order to take advantage of these features, the most important thing you need to do is make sure you have access to all of your Nintendo Network IDs (NNID). You'll need to add them to your Nintendo Account on your Switch so get the emails and passwords ready to enter. If you haven't used your 3DS or Wii U in a while and haven't kept note of the logins, this could mean you need to go through the whole "Forgot your ID?" process to find or create new passwords.

Another point to remember is that Nintendo doesn't let you connect NNIDs that are owned by different people, and they check this by confirming that both the Nintendo Account and the NNID have the same country settings and date of birth registered, so make sure yours match up.