Google Search Gets New Features To Help With Math And Science Homework

While Google continues to separate its search and generative offerings as completely different products, the capabilities offered by both are now increasingly coming closer. In June 2023, Google announced significant enhancements to its AI chatbot — Google Bard — which improved its logic and reasoning capabilities and enabled it to handle math problems, coding questions, and string manipulation prompts more effectively. Google's latest update brings similar capabilities to two of its most popular products, the ubiquitous Google Search and the very handy Google Lens.

In the blog post announcing these developments, Google has indicated that these added capabilities will help students, researchers, and anyone with a curious bend of mind become better at understanding (and solving) complex math, physics, and STEM-related problems. These updates could also prove to be valuable resources that help students, researchers, and professionals find the information and tools they need to solve challenging problems more easily and efficiently.

Google has listed various real-life examples wherein these new feature updates would prove to be a boon for users globally.