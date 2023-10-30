Sony Says PlayStation Link Earbuds And Headset Will Go Up For Preorder Soon

As part of its 2023 PlayStation showcase, Sony revealed a pair of true wireless earbuds and an over-the-ear headset. Both of them take advantage of the PlayStation Limk tech, which assures a fast audio channel and high-resolution audio passthrough for in-house devices such as the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation Portal handheld. Just ahead of the Holiday season, the company has finally revealed when its PlayStation-branded audio accessories will go on sale.

In an official blog post, Sony has announced that the Pulse Explore TWS earbuds and the Pulse Elite headset will be up for pre-orders starting November 9 via its online storefront and partner retail outlets. In addition to the U.S., the Sony wearables will also be hitting the pre-order route in the U.K., France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, and Portugal.

The market arrival of the Pulse Explore earbuds is slated for December 6 and will cover North America, Japan, a bunch of European countries, and the Australian continent. Global availability is scheduled for "the following months." On the other hand, the PlayStation Pulse Elite headset will make its way to the shelves for most overseas markets starting in the fourth week of February next year. Companion accessories, such as the PlayStation Link USB Adapter, will also go on sale by the end of the year in the aforementioned markets.