Sony Says PlayStation Link Earbuds And Headset Will Go Up For Preorder Soon
As part of its 2023 PlayStation showcase, Sony revealed a pair of true wireless earbuds and an over-the-ear headset. Both of them take advantage of the PlayStation Limk tech, which assures a fast audio channel and high-resolution audio passthrough for in-house devices such as the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation Portal handheld. Just ahead of the Holiday season, the company has finally revealed when its PlayStation-branded audio accessories will go on sale.
In an official blog post, Sony has announced that the Pulse Explore TWS earbuds and the Pulse Elite headset will be up for pre-orders starting November 9 via its online storefront and partner retail outlets. In addition to the U.S., the Sony wearables will also be hitting the pre-order route in the U.K., France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, and Portugal.
The market arrival of the Pulse Explore earbuds is slated for December 6 and will cover North America, Japan, a bunch of European countries, and the Australian continent. Global availability is scheduled for "the following months." On the other hand, the PlayStation Pulse Elite headset will make its way to the shelves for most overseas markets starting in the fourth week of February next year. Companion accessories, such as the PlayStation Link USB Adapter, will also go on sale by the end of the year in the aforementioned markets.
What do Sony's gaming hearables offer?
The PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds take style cues from the PlayStation 5, aping its black/white color scheme and the wavy profile. Equipped with planar magnetic drivers, Sony promises "sound at lightning-fast speed without losing a single audible detail in the process." They are claimed to last five hours on a single charge, while the charging case adds another 10 hours worth of juice. The proprietary PlayStation Link tech aims to cut down on latency, but there is no active noise cancellation convenience available on these earbuds, which is disappointing for the $199.99 asking price.
Coming to the PlayStation Pulse Elite headset, these cost $149.99 and promise a similar set of benefits such as fast connectivity and clean sound output. The retractable microphone is a thoughtful touch, and so is the support for multi-device connectivity. Sony will ship them with a neat charging hanger that can be set on a table or any other wall-mounted still support for juicing up the battery. Sony says these headsets can last up to 30 hours on a single charge, while fast charging support ensures that you get two hours of play time with a plugged-in session worth only ten minutes.