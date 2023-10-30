Samsung's Latest Galaxy Z Flip5 Is A Retro Throwback - But You Can't Have It

Today, Samsung announced a new special edition Galaxy Z Flip5 Retro. This limited-time smartphone evokes nostalgia with its indigo blue and silver colors that were also found on the classic Samsung E700 flip phone. To further flesh out the nostalgia of a bygone era, the Galaxy Z Flip5 features a unique Flex Window cityscape pixel animation and an early 2000s-inspired pixel graphics UX.

If you were around in the early 2000s, you've likely seen or maybe even owned a Samsung E700. When it launched in 2003, it was Samsung's first phone to have a built-in antenna, and it went on to sell 10 million units. This isn't the first time the E700 has been revisited, as the tech company reissued the phone in 2007 with a few upgrades to ride its wave of popularity.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 Retro will be sold exclusively on the Samsung website. However, if you live in the U.S., you are out of luck, as the press release does not mention a U.S. release. Instead, the Galaxy Z Flip5 will launch in Korea, Germany, and the U.K. on November 1 and a day later in France and Australia.