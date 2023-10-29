YouTube Streaming Issues Hit NFL Sunday Ticket Subscribers

YouTube is struggling at the worst possible time, with football fans reporting streaming issues while trying to watch NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. This wouldn't be the first time a service provider has experienced some type of outage or similar problems during a notable NFL moment — Comcast has claimed that crown more than once — but it is particularly frustrating this time around, as YouTube TV is currently the only way to watch the Sunday Ticket games.

If you're experiencing buffering issues on YouTube our team is aware and working on a fix. YouTube TV or NFL Sunday Ticket may also be impacted. we'll follow-up here once this has been resolved. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 29, 2023

The company's support team acknowledged the problem in a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, at around 2 p.m. Eastern Time, explaining that it is aware of the complaints and that its engineers are working to get a fix in place. At the time of writing, that fix hasn't yet been implemented, and many users have taken to social media to complain about the matter. YouTube hasn't stated what the problem may be nor has it provided a timeframe for when the issues may be resolved.