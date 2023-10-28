Protect Your Privacy In Hotels And Airbnbs With This Discounted Camera Detector
TL;DR: Fight back against peeping toms with this hidden camera detector that can also pick up GPS tracker signals — now 31% off through October 31.
In 2023, we've heard more about hidden cameras found in Airbnbs or hotels than ever before. If you have holiday travel plans and growing concerns about your privacy, this hidden camera detector could give you some peace of mind. Through October 31, it's on sale for $29.97 (reg. $43).
Here's what you do: Turn the gadget on and start walking around your Airbnb or hotel room. It's designed to pick up RF signals and magnetic fields, which are fancy ways of saying camera lenses and GPS devices, and to sound an alarm if it discovers anything.
Easy and discreet to use
The device has a range of up to 50 feet to make sweeping an area quick and simple, so you can stop worrying about your privacy and start enjoying your vacation. Strong battery life holds up to 30 hours of use on a single charge, making it an excellent sidekick for your travels. When it comes time to recharge, a USB cable is in the box.
Get more peace of mind with this hidden camera detector, now $29.97 (reg. $43), through October 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT. No coupon is needed to grab this offer.
