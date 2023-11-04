5 Apple Watch Apps You Need To Download If You Have Kids

The Apple Watch stands out as one of the most simple and user-friendly pieces of technology available. You might think, "Oh, it's simple; it must be lacking in features." However, this wearable device is loaded with functionalities. Now, if you're a parent, you might want to consider going for an Apple Watch for your children rather than an iPhone. Why, you ask? Well, there are plenty of reasons. Imagine the horror of your kids accidentally dropping their iPhones, resulting in significant damage. Even worse, they might misplace these pricey gadgets.

Plus, there's the added expense of covering the cost of cellular service for yet another phone line. Whether you decide to get your kids an Apple Watch or simply want to safeguard your own from their mischievous hands, there are some essential Apple Watch apps you should definitely have on there. These apps will keep your kids safe or just add a little fun to their wrists. With that in mind, here are five Apple Watch apps you need to download if you have kids.