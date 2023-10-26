Need The Perfect Stock Image For Your Project? Shutterstock's New AI Tool Can Make It

In January, Shutterstock launched a beta for its AI image-generation service that could create images based on text prompts created by a user, piling onto the growing list of AI image generators on the internet. Today, Shutterstock is expanding its technology, giving users multiple tools to edit images using the latest OpenAI technology. Users can edit AI-generated images and the over 700 million stock images available on the platform. Artists worried that their content will be altered and resubmitted to the platform to take credit don't need to fret at this news. Shutterstock explained that AI-generated or edited content will not be accepted for licensing directly on the platform.

Chief Executive Officer Paul Hennessy argued that these tools allow users to edit photos "as if they were directing the photoshoot themselves." The platform notes, however, that these new synthetic editing features are in beta. So, there may be some hiccups when using them.

Free customers can try the service right now with preselected sample images. However, select tools require a Shutterstock Creative Flow + subscription. Those who want to see what the new features can do first can wait to see them in action on November 9 during the Shutterstock Showcase: Creative AI virtual series.