How To Change Your PlayStation Network ID (And How Much It Costs)

If you buy any digital PlayStation game, play any game online, or share a game with a friend, you likely are able to do it through the PlayStation Network. Since you can carry all of your online information, your saved files, and your online gaming profiles from one console to the other, it is quite easy to continue using the same PlayStation Network ID for many, many years — even past the time when you might want to change your old childhood Gamertag.

Changing your PSN ID wasn't always possible. Sony only started allowing users to change their account name in 2019; now, everyone can do it. Be warned, though, that some games may have issues with the ID change.

Still, changing your PlayStation ID can be essential if you want to update your name so you're no longer embarrassed at what your younger self-thought was very cool or you simply made a mistake and want to fix it. This is how you do it.