The Entry-Level AirPods May Get A Key Pro Feature In 2024

Apple is said to be prepping a massive overhaul of its audio wearable portfolio, and among them are plans to give a serious audiophile upgrade to the entry-level AirPods. According to Bloomberg, the company is working on the fourth-generation AirPods that will make their way to the market in 2024.

Interestingly, Apple will reportedly sell the base AirPods in two variants, a first for the company. The high-end version will offer Active Noise Cancellation, a tech usually reserved for premium wearables, and negates external noise to offer a more immersive listening experience. So far, Apple has kept the noise cancellation (and transparency mode) features limited to the AirPods Pro earbuds line-up.

Apple's decision to bestow the vanilla AirPods with an ANC upgrade apparently comes in the wake of sub-par third-generation AirPods sales. Then there is the market factor. Brands such as SoundCore, 1More, Jabra, and JLab offer noise cancellation perks at a dramatically lower asking price than the AirPods, which currently go for $169.