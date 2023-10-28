6 Underrated Horror Movie Cars That Deserve The Spotlight

When thinking of horror movie cars, you likely picture Christine, the 1958 Plymouth Fury from the John Carpenter movie adapted from the Stephen King novel. Or, if you like cornier movies, the titular car from the 1977 movie "The Car" (which was based on a Lincoln Continental) may come to mind. However, much like the malaise-era land yachts lurking in the background of horror staples like the first installment of the Halloween franchise, there are other automotive characters that deserve at least a little bit of attention.

Not every horror movie car has to be the villain like Christine, either. Some just add realistic set dressing to place the film in a certain time period or to give viewers an idea of who the driver might be. Either way, cars are just as important to giving the movie a certain feel as costumes, fake blood, convincing prop weapons, or eerie music.