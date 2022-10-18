The Unexpected Car Stars Of The First 'Halloween' Movie

John Carpenter's 1978 horror movie "Halloween" is a classic. It practically invented the now ubiquitous "slasher" genre. Much like "Jaws" made everyone afraid to swim at the beach when it premiered in 1975, "Halloween" made an entire generation warier of October 31st. The film introduced Michael Myers to the world, and the character quickly became one of the most famous monsters in movie history and the inspiration for countless easy and cheap Halloween costumes.

Michael Myer's boiler suit and knife, Jamie Lee Curtis' performance as Laurie Strode, and John Carpenter's soundtrack all serve in making the movie the horror mainstay it is today. But underneath the seasonably dreadful atmosphere and overall creepy feel of the movie, some stars worked in the background. Those actors made the sleepy, suburban Illinois setting not only feel more believable and "lived-in," but also just a tad scarier. It was the film's cars that served as unconventional actors that did a lot more than just sit in the background.