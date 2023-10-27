How To Delete Your Telegram Account (And Why You Might Want To)

Deleting your Telegram account is permanent, and will cause you to lose all data associated with your account. If there's anything you want to save, it's a good idea to back up any information or data from the app so you can access it later. There's no option to pause or temporarily deactivate a Telegram account, so be sure you're ready to say goodbye to the app before taking action.

Of course, you can always create a new account in the future, but you'll have to start from scratch. If you've made up your mind and are ready to delete your account immediately, you can do so by following these steps.

1. Open your web browser.

2. Go to Telegram's Delete Account or Manage Apps page.

3. Enter the phone number associated with your Telegram account.

4. You'll receive a code on the Telegram app.

5. Type the code into the space provided on the login page.

6. Click the blue "Sign In" button, and you'll be redirected to a "Delete Your Account" page.

7. Carefully read the consequences of what will happen if you delete your account and alternative actions you can take.

8. Explain why you're deleting your account in the "Why are you leaving" box.

9. Click on Delete My Account.

10. A dialog box will appear for confirmation. Select "Yes, Delete My Account."