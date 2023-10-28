The Google Chrome Feature That Makes It Easier To Browse Multiple Search Engines

As someone who frequently has Chrome open, you likely find yourself using Google for a myriad of internet searches, ranging from finding the perfect chocolate chip cookie recipe to understanding how to use Vlookup on Excel. But while Google can definitely get the job done, there are instances when you would prefer using a different search engine. Say the search results on Bing are better, or you'd want to help Ecosia plant more trees for the planet.

If you only use a single search engine, you can always change Chrome's settings to use the search engine of your choice as the default. However, if you constantly switch between multiple search engines, you can't set them all as your default search tool. You'd need to manually visit them every time you want to use each one. If you're tired of doing this over and over again, you'd be glad to know that there's a better way alternative. Chrome has a built-in shortcut feature that simplifies the process of browsing across different search engines. Here's how to use it.